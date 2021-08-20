Farmington Schools holds open interviews August 20-21

Farmington Public Schools will host open interviews for several Special Education Paraprofessional positions on August 20, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and August 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Starting pay for these positions is $15/hour to start, plus comprehensive benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, retirement, and tuition help). These positions provide the flexibility for parents to work while their children are in school while enjoying summers and school holidays off.

To apply, visit the Maxfield Education Center, 32789 W. 10 Mile Rd. in Farmington during the open interview hours.