Farmington Schools hires three new administrators

Farmington Public Schools recently hired three new administrators in assistant principal positions:

Renita Williams—Power Middle School

Williams earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, her Master of Education in Instructional Technology Integration and her Education Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Wayne State University.

She comes from Eastpointe Community Schools, where she most recently served as assistant principal for the Eastpointe Secondary Campus.

“I am overjoyed to become a part of the Farmington Public Schools’ community and I anxiously anticipate joining Power Middle School this fall,” she said.

Angela Szalai–Warner Middle School

Szalai earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University and her Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum and Instruction, and Master of Arts in Education, Administration and Supervision from University of Phoenix.

She most recently served as assistant principal at Wayne Memorial High School in Wayne-Westland Community Schools.

“I am honored to become a part of the Warner Middle School and Farmington Public Schools’ family,” Szalai said. “I am excited to build new connections and relationships with the staff, students, and families at Warner.”

“Together, Mrs. Kaminski and I will seek to help the Warner community heal from the devastating loss of their beloved principal, Mr. Archer, while ensuring that student achievement is a top priority,” she said.

Scott Fifield–North Farmington High School

Fifield replaces Timothy Carruthers who retired on June 30. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, K-5, Special Education Emotionally Impaired K-12 from Eastern Michigan University and his Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Oakland University.

Since 2002, Fifield has served as a special education teacher at both Warner Middle School and North Farmington High School. He has been head football coach for freshmen and as an assistant coach for junior varsity and varsity football.

“I am very honored and excited to have been selected as the new assistant principal at North Farmington High School,” Fifield said. “North Farmington has been like a second home to me since 2007 when I began teaching and coaching in the building after leaving Warner Middle School.”

“I look forward to working with the students, staff, parents, and community to make North Farmington feel like a special place to everyone. It truly is a Great Day to be a Raider!” he added.