Farmington Schools hires new facilities director

Farmington Public Schools trustees on April 7 approved the hiring of Felicia Venable as the district’s Director of Facilities.

Venable replaces long-time director Jon Riebe, who left in February. Her first day on the job will be May 26.

“I am incredibly honored to be considered for this pivotal role,” she said in a press release. “I am up for the challenge and look forward to serving the students and staff of this District.”

Venable dialed in to Tuesday’s remote school board meeting, and trustees had an opportunity to welcome her to the district.

“You’re joining us at a very interesting time in our school district in terms of where we are and where we’re going,” Trustee Richard Mukamal said. “We very much look forward to having your participation as part of the CO (Central Office) team.”

Since 2018, Venable has served as Executive Director of Auxiliary Services and Special Projects for Detroit Public Schools Community District. She has worked within that district since 2000, as Interim Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Senior Executive Director of Operations among other roles.

Venable holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Tennessee State University, a Master of Science, Community Medicine from Wayne State University, and a Master of Science in Business Management from Walsh College.

“We are very excited to have Felicia Venable join our administrative team. Her technical knowledge and prior experiences in the area of Facilities Management will be an asset to our district and community,” said Superintendent Bob Herrera.