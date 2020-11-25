Farmington Schools gets free help with interim leader search

Farmington Public Schools trustees will begin the process of hiring an interim superintendent with free assistance from Oakland County’s intermediate school district.

Superintendent Bob Herrera submitted his resignation on November 16. He will serve until January 22, 2021.

During a Tuesday board meeting, trustees voted unanimously to work with Oakland Schools on hiring a temporary replacement. Superintendent Dr. Wanda Cook-Robinson said the interim leader will ensure “constancy and consistency” for students.

Cook-Robinson said districts usually consider internal candidates, as well as those outside the district.

“Many districts choose an interim that is not interested in the job, because they want to focus on maintaining the district,” she said. “If you want someone that’s focused on maintaining and building and keeping the good things you have so you’re ready when another superintendent steps in, then you would choose an interim that is not interested in the job.”

However, she added, choosing an internal candidate who may want the job would allow trustees to determine whether that person is a good long-term fit.

Cook-Robinson said she would look for retired superintendents; however, that pool is small. She said she could identify three or four candidates and get resumes to trustees within three to five days.

Trustee Terri Weems said the Michigan Association of School Boards has a list of 40 retired superintendents around the state, including a dozen in the area. That organization has offered assistance as well.