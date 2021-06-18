Farmington schools get new assistant principals

Two Farmington Public Schools teachers are moving up to administrative positions in their respective schools.

Deb Amos is the new assistant principal at Hillside Elementary, and Crystal Etheridge is now assistant principal at Lanigan Elementary.

Amos started as a teacher at Hillside in 1996 and taught in Aldine Independent School District in Houston, Texas. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University and her Masters of Reading from Wayne State University.

“Farmington Public Schools has invested their time, energy, and resources in me and I look forward to returning that investment in my new role,” Amos said in a press release. “I am excited for my next steps as an Assistant Principal to continue supporting student and teacher learning.”

“Deb Amos is an exemplary teacher who is going to flourish in her new role,” Hillside Principal Rob Kauffman said. “Her dedication to Hillside Elementary is so contagious and powerful. Hillside Elementary students, staff, and families will benefit greatly from her leadership.”

Etheridge has been a Lanigan teacher since 2016. She previously served as an Instructional Coach/Interim Principal in Redford in the Service Learning District.

Ethridge earned her Bachelor of Arts in Sociology-Administration of Justice from Howard University, her Masters of Teaching-Elementary Education-Mathematics from Wayne State University, and her Education Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Michigan.

“We are so excited to have Crystal in this new position,” Lanigan principal Greg Smith said. “Crystal embodies the skills and qualities to continue Lanigan’s upward trend in growth and achievement.”