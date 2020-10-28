Farmington Schools election roundup: Candidate responses

With nine candidates running for three positions, we want to make it as easy as possible for you to find information about the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education election on November 3.

Here are links to the information we have thus far. We will accept Q&A and other responses through November 2, so this page may be updated before Election Day.

School board race article

9 TAKEAWAYS FROM FARMINGTON PTA CANDIDATE FORUM

Profiles

Six-year term (choose 2)

Two-year term (choose 1)

Q&A

Six-year term

Two-year term

Where do you stand on sending students back into the classroom?

Six-year term

Two-year term