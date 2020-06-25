Farmington Schools Diversity, Inclusion administrator resigns

Farmington Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Student Services Dr. Aaron Johnson has resigned from the district effective July 3.

A district press release indicated Johnson will work in educational consulting.

“Over the collective 13 years that I have spent in this district, this community has given me an overwhelming amount of support,” he said. “It has also been great working with the many dedicated educators and leaders to help students realize their dreams.”

Johnson served as assistant principal at Farmington High School from 2005-2008, then as principal of Harrison High School from 2008-2012. In 2013, he was named Director of Secondary Instruction for the Grosse Pointe Public School System, and he returned to the district in 2014, as Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services.

“I would like to thank Aaron for his service to Farmington Public Schools and wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors,” Supt. Dr. Robert Herrera said. “He will certainly be missed, and his work here has left an indelible mark on Farmington Public Schools.”