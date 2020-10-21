Farmington Schools custodial positions open

Grand Rapids Business Services (GRBS) is looking to hire dynamic and hard-working custodial staff to service Farmington Public Schools.
The company is looking for individuals that take pride in working with a team that helps provide a clean and safe environment for students. Full-time, part-time, and traveling positions are available.
Position benefits include ability to practice safe social distancing of 10 feet Independent work without coming in contact with many people, and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is provided.
Job Requirements:
- No custodial experience necessary
- At least 18 years of age with a valid driver’s license
- Must pass a standard drug test
- Must complete an FBI fingerprint background check
- Excellent attendance and reliable transportation
- Considerate and a positive attitude
- Commitment to quality results
Job Responsibilities:
- Mopping, and the use of auto scrubbers/other floor machines
- Vacuuming with an upright or VacPac
- Trash removal
- General cleaning
- Disinfecting
Benefits Include:
- Daily pay available
- Employee Discount Programs
- Paid holidays
- Consistent hours
- Flexible scheduling
- Paid training and leadership classes
- Rapid advancement
- Paid uniform and background check fees
- Annual increase and bonus opportunities
Shift Opportunities:
- 2:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
- 3:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- 5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.
- 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- 6 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Custodial staff will be employed by GRBS and paid $13-$15 an hour. Those interested in learning more can call 616-477-7174 or visit grbsinc.com/join-the-grbs-team/.