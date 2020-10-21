Farmington Schools custodial positions open

Grand Rapids Business Services (GRBS) is looking to hire dynamic and hard-working custodial staff to service Farmington Public Schools.

The company is looking for individuals that take pride in working with a team that helps provide a clean and safe environment for students. Full-time, part-time, and traveling positions are available.

Position benefits include ability to practice safe social distancing of 10 feet Independent work without coming in contact with many people, and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) is provided.

Job Requirements:

No custodial experience necessary

At least 18 years of age with a valid driver’s license

Must pass a standard drug test

Must complete an FBI fingerprint background check

Excellent attendance and reliable transportation

Considerate and a positive attitude

Commitment to quality results

Job Responsibilities:

Mopping, and the use of auto scrubbers/other floor machines

Vacuuming with an upright or VacPac

Trash removal

General cleaning

Disinfecting

Benefits Include:

Daily pay available

Employee Discount Programs

Paid holidays

Consistent hours

Flexible scheduling

Paid training and leadership classes

Rapid advancement

Paid uniform and background check fees

Annual increase and bonus opportunities

Shift Opportunities:

2:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

3:30 p.m. – 12 a.m.

5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

6 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Custodial staff will be employed by GRBS and paid $13-$15 an hour. Those interested in learning more can call 616-477-7174 or visit grbsinc.com/join-the-grbs-team/.