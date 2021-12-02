Farmington Schools closes Friday, Monday for ‘time of healing’

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) superintendent Chris Delgado told families Thursday afternoon that classes have been canceled Friday and Monday for a “time of healing”.

Farmington, North Farmington, and Farmington Central high schools closed Thursday over social media threats after a Tuesday mass shooting at Oxford High School. Four students died; six students and a teacher were wounded.

FPS staff will report to buildings on Monday for support and to review active shooter training and other safety protocols, Delgado wrote in an email:

“The Oxford tragedy has affected each one of us in many different ways and we need time to attend to our feelings so that we are prepared to finish the two weeks of school that we have ahead of our winter break.”

He also addressed criticism over not closing all schools on Thursday:

“In working with law enforcement late into the night, it was determined that there were no threats to any of those schools. If I had any sense that a threat to our students and staff existed, I assure you that I would have closed the entire district.”

The district has compiled a list of social and emotional resources for families: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2331

Reported by Farmington Voice