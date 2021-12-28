Farmington Schools chief ‘incredibly optimistic’ about 2022

Though on the job just six months, Farmington Public Schools (FPS) Superintendent Dr. Chris Delgado says he’s “incredibly optimistic” about the district’s future.

“I feel that all of our systems are coming together, and our shared vision and our strategic plan is all moving in the right direction,” he said.

At the top of Delgado’s list is the district’s strategic planning effort, which involves over 100 school community members. Trustees report during school board meetings on progress with these priorities:

foster development of 21st century skills

assess program impact on student achievement

foster a positive district climate that incorporates equity and inclusion

recruit, hire, develop, and retain high quality staff that reflects diversity

ensure equitable practices

Under the plan “umbrella”, committees work on leadership, culture, teaching and learning, systems, organizational effectiveness, resource management, community relations, and a futures committee.

“It’s really our true north,” Delgado said.

Recommendations from a recent equity audit, as well as the district’s broader equity and inclusion plans are woven in, he added.

Classroom best practices

In the classroom, teachers will continue their focus on “positioning”, seating arrangements that ensure broad participation, and “authentic tasks”, using classroom lessons to solve real world challenges.

“These are really best practices when you look at the research of inclusion and performance and demonstration of learning and understanding,” Delgado said.

He also looks forward to continued building tours with his cabinet, something he started earlier this year.

“We’ve really been able to show our support to all of our staff and our teachers, and interact with our students,” Delgado said. “It’s a real joy to get into the classroom and see all the wonderful teaching and learning that’s going on.”

What makes him most happy, though, is seeing the return of in-person plays, concerts, games, and other activities. Students are excited to be back, and he’s looking forward to seeing them in action.

“I live in the community,” he said. “I knew the type of superintendent I wanted to be, and I wanted to be incredibly visible. It’s a blessing to be this close.”

That’s all assuming COVID-19 doesn’t get in the way. He shares everyone’s concerns about how the district handles the pandemic and said “safety concerns are top of mind right now.”

“Our hope is that COVID doesn’t get to the point where we have to take steps backwards,” he added.

Reported by Joni Hubred