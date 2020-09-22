Farmington Schools Candidate Q&A: Mable Fox

Farmington Voice sent questionnaires to Farmington Public Schools candidates running on November 3. Responses are being published in the order they were received. Read all of our election coverage here: farmingtonvoice.com/f2h-votes-2020/.

Mable Fox (six-year term)

Farmington Public Schools trustees recently approved a diversity proclamation, with one trustee dissenting. Please share your thoughts about the proclamation.

I believe Farmington Public Schools’ approval of the Diversity Proclamation is a great start. Our school district is essential to our diverse community. I believe the Diversity Proclamation set the tone and expectations, which aligned to my belief that Students “First! Every Child Deserve A Champion.” My campaign is built upon accountability, transparency, and equitable opportunities for all stakeholders. It promotes policies that raise the bar in education by creating a culture of excellence where all students are motivated to learn and grow in a safe and supportive environment.

COVID-19 will impact the district’s budget, perhaps for years to come. What values, concerns, and priorities will you bring to the table when it comes time to make budget decisions?

When making budget decisions, students are first and keeping funding as close to the classroom as possibility is priority. It is concerning that budgets will have to be revised, as Michigan’s Districts need more funding not less. With fewer dollars, the allocation of resources may be reduced. District leaders will be held accountable for revising plans to ensure fewer dollars will continue to improve student outcomes.

Trustees have had some challenging conversations among themselves and have listened to a great deal of public comment over the past few months. What would you bring to the table to improve board relationships?

I believe my role as Farmington Public Schools Board Member is to effectively govern the District’s policies, procedures, and plans through accountability and transparency. I will bring a research and data-driven approach as I want to respectfully listen and asked questions of colleagues. I want to better understand my colleagues’ positions and find common ground. My 30 plus years of educational technology consulting have shown me that when facts, data, and research are presented to colleagues, there can be a consensus to at least gather at the table to support of our students.

How will you ensure residents’ concerns are heard and addressed?

When the Farmington Board of Education public meetings were F2F, the community would fill out a short form before or during the time allocated for the community to speak before the Board. If a member of the community is requesting a specific item or has a concern, the Board would listen without responding. I do understand that comments by board members during the meeting may not be productive in many ways. However, as a 12 years board member of my homeowner’s association, I would suggest that the superintendent with his central office members, principals, and directors be available to secure the resident’s contact information and provide a written response within a specific time. The same can happen with our current remote board meetings. We must welcome residents’ voices and address their concerns. Surveys, townhall meetings, coffee hours are ways to hear and address residents’ concerns.