Farmington Schools cancels Kindergarten orientation

With buildings closed through the end of the school year, Farmington Public Schools has canceled its May 1 Kindergarten Orientation event.

The district is exploring alternative ways to provide orientation information. In the meantime, parents are encouraged to register as early as possible to guarantee placement at their home school.

The district has created a Kindergarten Registration Intent Form that will provide officials with an estimate of how many students to expect in the fall. When buildings are available again, the district will set up times for families to register in person.

To enroll, a child must be at least five years of age by September 1, 2020. The birth date cut off is September 1, 2015. To enroll a child born between September 2, 2015, and December 1, 2015, the parent or guardian must provide a letter to the school requesting enrollment.

Learn more at farmington.k12.mi.us/kindergarten