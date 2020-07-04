Farmington Schools business teacher elected to state board

Farmington Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education (CTE)/Information Technology (IT) Business Teacher Jason Canfield has been elected to serve as Michigan Computer Science Teacher Association (MiCSTA) University Liaison.

Along with his FPS work, Canfield is an adjunct professor at both Henry Ford College and Macomb Community College. He has taught CTE, IT, and business for 16 years.

Canfield earned his Bachelor of Business Education, Master of Science in Technology, and a Graduate Certificate in Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University. He specializes in the areas of technology and culture and information systems (programming and implementation). He holds both a professional education certificate and CTE Occupational Certificate.

A Microsoft and Google Certified Educator, Canfield holds credentials in Office, Excel expert, and MTA certifications in security, operating systems, block-based programming, and HTML CSS programming. Additionally, he is the BPA advisor at North Farmington High School.

“I am grateful to serve on the MiCSTA board,” Canfield said in a district press release. “I look forward to working collaboratively with fellow educators and like-minded industry professionals to further grow and expand the progression of computer science in the classroom and workforce.”

The Michigan CSTA Chapter helps Michigan computer science teachers connect with each other, provide professional development to help improve their craft, and connect their local voice to the national computer science education community. Learn more at michigan.csteachers.org/page/about-us-nbsp.