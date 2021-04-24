Farmington Schools business students head to nationals

Farmington Public Schools Business Professionals of America (BPA) students have qualified for the BPA National Leadership Conference.

Farmington High and North Farmington High students qualified at the “Radiate Resiliency” State conference held virtually March 20. The “Envision, Empower, Ignite” National Conference will take place virtually from April 26-May 9.

BPA is the Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO) for students pursuing careers in business management, office administration, information technology, and other related career fields. Involvement enhances students’ social awareness, civic responsibility, and understanding of the business community.

Here’s how students performed at the state event:

North Farmington

Nikhil Sheth – Entrepreneurship – 3rd Place – attending Nationals

Isabella Cimmino & Nidhi Mistry – Presentation Management Team – 7th Place

Muqit Essani – elected as Secretary/Treasurer to the BPA State Executive Board

Farmington High

Kriti Shirodkar – Management, Marketing, & Human Resources Concepts – 1st Place & Information Tech Concepts – 6th Place – attending Nationals

Satyak Khare – Personal Financial Management & Admin Support Concepts – 6th Place – attending Nationals

To learn more about BPA, visit bpa.org.