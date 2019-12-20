Farmington Schools ‘Battle’ raises $12K for charity

Farmington Public Schools “Battle of the Middles” charity basketball game organizers on Friday presented a big check to Neighborhood House of Farmington/Farmington Hills and Farmington Area Goodfellows.

The $12,415 represents proceeds from the event held December 13 at Farmington High School. During the game, staff teams from Warner Middle School and Farmington STEAM Academy (North) and Power Middle School and East Middle School (South) played to raise money, and to collect food and toys for Farmington area families in need.

“The Battle of the Middles, along with the Farmington Public Schools’ food drive, is the largest fundraiser for our cause every year,” Richard Lerner, president of the Goodfellows, said in a press release. “We couldn’t do what we do without the incredible support from FPS students and staff, and the local businesses that support the Battle. Thanks to their donations, we will make sure hundreds of our neighbors have enough to eat this holiday season.”

“Farmington/Farmington Hills Neighborhood House is very grateful to the Battle of the Middles for their generosity and support,” Neighborhood House president Barbara Dresden said. “We work very closely with the school district to identify families who need assistance and help them to gain a financially stable home. This has become one of our largest fundraisers for the year, and we are honored and thankful.”

The Goodfellows host an annual holiday drive to ensure no child or senior goes without a Christmas. On Saturday, December 21, volunteers will deliver boxes of food, gifts, and household items to more than 200 recipients.

Neighborhood House, affiliated with the Farmington Area Goodfellows, helps families and individuals year-round. The number of people for whom Neighborhood House has provided financial assistance for rent and utility bills increased by 65% from 2010 to 2012, and has essentially remained at a high level since then.

To learn more about the Goodfellows and Neighborhood House, visit goodfellows.info.