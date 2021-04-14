Farmington Schools awards honor ‘turn around’ students

Farmington Public Schools honored students on April 8 who have transformed their lives.

The 20th annual Turn Around Awards, presented virtually this year due to the pandemic, recognized students who have faced social, academic, and discipline issues in school.

Awardees received a bag full of Turn Around goodies prior to the virtual event to celebrate the occasion. Guest speaker was Robert Spann of Oakland Community College.

The event was created in 2001, in cooperation with the Farmington Public Safety Department and the Farmington Hills Police Department. Honorees include four students from each middle school, two from the Farmington STEAM Academy, four from each comprehensive high school, and two students from the alternative high school.

Alaysha and Robert are two of this year’s 23 recipients. Teachers who spoke shared their transformation stories:

“Academic struggles and drama are what would have described (Alaysha) a couple of years ago. Today, I would describe her as a role model who is ready to learn. Over the past two years, I have seen Alaysha grow into a wonderful young person,” Jennifer Lilienthal, a teacher at Warner Middle School, said in a press release.

“Robert has struggled with controlling his temper and taking ownership of his actions. He has turned that around this year! We see him now wanting to be ‘present’ in class and asking meaningful questions about class content,” said Power Middle School teacher Michele Laramie.

Here’s the full list of award winners:

Jaionna Beard – East Middle School – 8th Grade

Philip Bowden – Power Middle School – 8th Grade

Robert Brown III – Power Middle School – 8th Grade

Alayla Bruton – Farmington High School – 11th Grade

Kennedy Dunlap – North Farmington High School – 12th Grade

Larry Edwards III – Farmington High School – 11th Grade

Josiah Graves – Farmington High School – 11th Grade

Leah Gray – Warner Middle School – 8th Grade

Zalio Harris – Farmington Central High School – 12th Grade

Alaysha Henry – Warner Middle School – 8th Grade

Charles Ibeziako – East Middle School – 8th Grade

Jaden Jackson – Power Middle School – 8th Grade

Garrett Johnson – Farmington STEAM Academy – 8th Grade

Anthony Judge – Farmington High School – 12th Grade

Grace Lirato – East Middle School – 8th Grade

Amelia Pattah – North Farmington High School – 12th Grade

Jeremiah Rembert – Warner Middle School – 8th Grade

Madeline Sadler-Degrave – North Farmington High School – 12th Grade

Avril Salinas – Farmington Central High School – 11th Grade

Shansiona Shkambi – North Farmington High School – 10th Grade

Luke Simpson – Warner Middle School – 8th Grade

Keith Steinard – East Middle School – 8th Grade

Joidyn Thomas – Power Middle School – 8th Grade