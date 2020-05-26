Farmington Schools automotive programs receive Margaret Dunning grants

Automotive programs at North Farmington and Farmington High Schools have received a combined $39,000 in grants from the Margaret Dunning Foundation, for the purchase of new equipment.

The North Farmington High School (NFHS) Automotive Technology Program will use a $29,000 grant to purchase a new Scissor Alignment hydraulic lift.

“The new lift will allow students to perform accurate alignments like those completed in a dealership and assist with the program’s accreditation,” said Sean Reisdorf, Automotive Technology teacher.

North Farmington received an additional $4,795 to purchase a car brake lathe. Farmington High School also received a $5,650 grant for a pico lab scope with foam and case.

“In order to build the automotive program and make it relevant and rigorous, employers require students to be trained on up-to-date technology and equipment,” Reisdorf said. “We are extremely grateful to receive these grants.”

Margaret Dunning, a successful businesswoman, philanthropist, and civic booster, created the Foundation in 1997 to support charitable programs primarily in western Wayne County and educational programs focused on the automobile and transportation industries. To learn more, visit margaretdunningfdn.org.