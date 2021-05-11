Farmington Schools appoints virtual, remote ed director

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) has appointed Power Middle School Assistant Principal Kurtis Lovio as Director of K-12 Virtual and Remote Programming.

In his new role, Lovio will monitor and assess instructional programs as they relate to student achievement. He will oversee development, coordination, and monitoring of curriculum.

“I look forward to serving the Farmington community in this new role, and am excited to be a part of this innovative work for Farmington students and families,” Lovio said in a press release.

Lovio has also served as Administrative Intern at the Farmington STEAM Academy and K-12 Supervisor of Summer Programming, and taught at the elementary and middle school levels. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Education degree from the University of Michigan and Master of K-12 Education Administration from Michigan State University.