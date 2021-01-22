Farmington Schools appoints interim facilities director

Farmington Public Schools has appointed Assistant Facilities Director Jim Pearse to serve as interim director following the resignation of Felicia Venable.

The district received a number of applications for the permanent post, and interviews are underway.

A 43-year staff member, Pearse joined the Facilities Management Department in 1981 and has served as the District’s Energy Manager, Custodial and Maintenance Supervisor, and Assistant Director of Facilities.

“Many years ago, I penned the following mission statement for Facilities Management: ‘Creating school environments that facilitate great teaching & learning, as well as continuous school improvement, daily asking ourselves, how will my decision impact student achievement’,” Pearse said in a press release. “A few years back, I added something written by Dr. Julie Hasson. ‘Schools can’t become great places for students to learn and grow unless we make them the best places for teachers to work and grow.’.”