Farmington School of Rock gets the band together

Students with School of Rock Farmington, which has offered virtual lessons since March, can now get the (virtual) band together.

In-person lessons stopped with Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home. Stay Safe.” Executive Order, as did opportunities for student bands to rehearse and perform.

Using the School of Rock Method App, students can now record themselves playing.​ Instructors then compile the audio and video recordings into a full-band recording.

“Playing with other musicians is an integral part of the School of Rock educational Method​ and with lessons being held online and gathering in groups limited, this process will reinforce the skills needed to perform with other musicians,” CEO Rob Price said in a press release. “This is just another way we are fostering connection and community during a time when we are asked to stay apart.”

Some 40,000 students now use video conferencing during their regularly scheduled lesson times, and School of Rock instructors around the world are teaching 5,000 virtual lessons per day.

Students can use the proprietary School of Rock Method app and Method Books to supplement their learning. The company also rolled out ​Artist Sessions​, providing daily online tutorials and Q&As with well-known musicians.

Since these programs are available online, School of Rock is now available to everyone who wants to use this time at home to become a musician.

Drawing from all styles of rock and roll, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques via songs from legendary artists such as Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa. Some have moved on to record deals and larger platforms such as “​American Idol”​, ”​The Voice,”​ and the Broadway stage.

To learn more, visit locations.schoolofrock.com/farmington​.