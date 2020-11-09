Farmington Schools Goodfellows food drive underway

Farmington Public Schools has launched its annual canned food drive to benefit Farmington Area Goodfellows’ holiday distribution, with new drop-off locations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through November 24, you can leave canned or boxed foods, expiration dates 2022 or later, in bins at:

any FPS elementary school (see map),

Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.

Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington Community Library, 23500 Liberty St., Farmington

Costick Activities Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills

Trucks have also been placed at Farmington High School, 32000 Shiawassee, Farmington, and North Farmington High School, 32900 W. 13 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills.

The Goodfellows rely on this drive to supply the majority of the canned goods needed to fill food baskets that will be delivered on Saturday, December 19, to local families in need. Learn how to help on delivery day or in the warehouse: goodfellows.info/index.php/volunteer/volunteers.

Monetary donations allow the program to purchase gift certificates for families to purchase perishable food items and clothing. You can donate via PayPal on the Goodfellows website or send a personal check or money order to Farmington Area Goodfellows, 31455 W. 11 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, 48336.

In 2019, the Goodfellows Holiday Assistance Program served more than 169 families, 350 children, 120 seniors, and developmentally disabled adults in Farmington and Farmington Hills.

Learn more at goodfellows.info.