Farmington school board to review COVID learning plan

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on Tuesday review the District’s COVID-19 instructional delivery plan, which now has students in classrooms 20 hours per week.

Last month, officials agreed to reduce social distancing, which allowed more in-person instruction. The district is required to review and re-approve its plan every 30 days.

Also on the 6 p.m. agenda:

a strategic plan update

discussion about a Community Engagement Committee

appointment of Plante Moran as the district’s auditor

Trustees will also hold a 4:30 p.m. closed meeting to talk about collective bargaining strategy. They and some staff members will meet in the North Farmington High auditorium. Members of the public can participate remotely.

View the full agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

The meeting will be broadcast live on TV-10 and live-streamed on the district’s website. Learn more here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.