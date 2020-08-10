Farmington school board sets new public comment policy

In the wake of public comment sessions lasting several hours, a Farmington Public Schools (FPS) Board of Education subcommittee has established a new policy that, in effect, limits comments to about three minutes.

According to a Friday email, a new Google form will “assure that public comments will not get lost among general emails sent to the District and that all of the correct information is submitted.” It also limits the number of characters typed to approximate the 3-minute time limit trustees enforced during their in-person board meetings.

Trustees have been reading public comments submitted via email and phone since they began meeting electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous submission deadline of around 6:10 p.m. has also been tightened up to 6 p.m.

FPS is part of Oakland Intermediate School District, which allows public participation during meetings. Among some neighboring districts:

Novi and Birmingham trustees read submitted comments into the record.

Avondale, Southfield, Berkley, Royal Oak, and Ferndale allow citizens to comment in person during board meetings.

Forms posted by West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, and Walled Lake provide an option for speaking in person or having a comment read.

Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11. You can watch the meeting livestreamed here: farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod and on the TV-10 cable channel. The agenda will be posted here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.