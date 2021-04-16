Farmington school board president earns state award

Farmington Public Schools’ Board of Education President Terri Weems has earned an Award of Distinction from the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB).

The award signifies that Weems has completed Levels 1 and 2; a total of four advanced courses, and 208 education credits as part of her board member training. She will be recognized during an April 29 Zoom event.

MASB honored several school board members from across the state for their efforts to improve their leadership skills, demonstrating their commitment to student achievement and their own continuous improvement.

“We are so fortunate to have Mrs. Weems as our Board President, and we are so proud of the recognition she is receiving from MASB,” interim superintendent Bobbie Goodrum said in a press release. “Mrs. Weems is very hard-working, knowledgeable, and dedicated to our community. This acknowledgment is well deserved.”

“I am thrilled to be able to advance to this next level of accreditation,” Weems said. “Professional development for elected school board officials is extremely important. Each of our board members are also progressing in their certifications and I look forward to celebrating with them soon.”