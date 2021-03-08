Farmington school board holds in-person meeting Tuesday

Farmington Public Schools (FPS) trustees will meet in person on Tuesday, but district residents will still access the meeting online.

The move to hybrid meetings comes after a March 5 state COVID-19 health order that boosted gatherings to 25 or more. Trustees and some school staff will meet on March 9 at North Farmington High School’s auditorium.

Last month, FPS and other districts urged Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to allow meeting in person, as students have had the option since January.

According to a district press release, the rules of public comment have also changed.

During remote meetings, trustees have been reading submitted comments. Starting Tuesday, speakers must register using a link that will open two hours before the meeting, and then log in to participate.

After a 5 p.m. closed session to discuss collective bargaining, trustees will take up their regular agenda at 6 p.m. It includes:

award of bids for work at Lanigan, Gill and Forest Elementary schools, and athletic field sound systems

review of 2021-22 budget parameters and assumptions and current budget amendments

setting a 2021-22 budget public hearing

discussion about reaffirming the current hybrid learning plan

View the full agenda here: meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1087.

The meeting will be broadcast live on TV-10 and live-streamed on the district’s website. Learn more here: farmington.k12.mi.us/Page/2080.