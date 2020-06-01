Farmington school board continues back-to-school discussion

Following a 5:15 p.m. closed meeting to discuss attorney-client privileged communication, Farmington Public School trustees will hear more on Tuesday about the district’s back-to-school transition plan.

Students have been out of buildings since mid-March, and no decision has been made about whether, when, or how they’ll return in the fall. A team representing interests across the district is working on the plan.

The June 2, 6 p.m., meeting agenda also includes:

Recognition of Farmington PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Council officer and a PTA Council update

Reports from board committees

Discussion of a hand-made pizza bid

A projected 2020/2021 budget update

Discussion of the Superintendent’s evaluation

approval of an Employee Non-Renewal Resolution

approval of bids for boilers and chillers

approval of the Board’s 2020/2021 meeting schedule

acceptance of 2020 graduate lists

The board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. Anyone who wants to make a public comment can write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 until around 6:10 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you need special accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.

The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.

The meeting agendas and supporting materials are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199