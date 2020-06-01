Farmington school board continues back-to-school discussion

Following a 5:15 p.m. closed meeting to discuss attorney-client privileged communication, Farmington Public School trustees will hear more on Tuesday about the district’s back-to-school transition plan.
Students have been out of buildings since mid-March, and no decision has been made about whether, when, or how they’ll return in the fall. A team representing interests across the district is working on the plan.
The June 2, 6 p.m., meeting agenda also includes:
- Recognition of Farmington PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Council officer and a PTA Council update
- Reports from board committees
- Discussion of a hand-made pizza bid
- A projected 2020/2021 budget update
- Discussion of the Superintendent’s evaluation
- approval of an Employee Non-Renewal Resolution
- approval of bids for boilers and chillers
- approval of the Board’s 2020/2021 meeting schedule
- acceptance of 2020 graduate lists
The board meeting will be held on the WebEx platform. Anyone who wants to make a public comment can write to info@fpsk12.net or call 248-426-5000 until around 6:10 p.m. on the day of the meeting. If you need special accommodations to participate, call Diane Bauman, Director, School/Community Relations, at 248-426-5000.
The meeting will be cablecast on TV-10 and live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.
The meeting agendas and supporting materials are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199