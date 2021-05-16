Farmington SAFE hosts forum on COVID, mental health

COVID-19, Farmington, Farmington Hills, Police & Fire, Press Release

A May 26 virtual forum hosted by Farmington SAFE (Suicide Awareness For Everyone) will focus on COVID, Mental Health and the Community.

Open 7-8:30 p.m., the Community Conversation will provide information, insights, and resources on how the COVID-19 pandemic affects our community. Local experts will briefly cover these key topics:

  • Public Safety–Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman
  • COVID, Health Care and Mental Health–Kimberly Guesman, Chief Nursing Officer, Beaumont Farmington Hills
  • Adult Mental Health and COVID–Fran Brown, President and CEO, Michigan School of Psychology
  • Youth Mental Health and COVID–Anne Campbell, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, and School Psychologist Farmington Public Schools
  • COVID and Mental Health Crisis and Intervention–Vicki Kennedy, Common Ground Development Specialist and Volunteer Crisis Counselor

The Zoom link for the event will be available at wayne-edu.zoom.us/j/98811369766?pwd=VnA1OVBFY0hyeUFxdFFJMUlvUlFrUT09 Meeting ID: 988 1136 9766, Passcode: 481271.

For more information, call 248-871-2500.

Reported by