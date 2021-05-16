Farmington SAFE hosts forum on COVID, mental health

A May 26 virtual forum hosted by Farmington SAFE (Suicide Awareness For Everyone) will focus on COVID, Mental Health and the Community.
Open 7-8:30 p.m., the Community Conversation will provide information, insights, and resources on how the COVID-19 pandemic affects our community. Local experts will briefly cover these key topics:
- Public Safety–Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman
- COVID, Health Care and Mental Health–Kimberly Guesman, Chief Nursing Officer, Beaumont Farmington Hills
- Adult Mental Health and COVID–Fran Brown, President and CEO, Michigan School of Psychology
- Youth Mental Health and COVID–Anne Campbell, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, and School Psychologist Farmington Public Schools
- COVID and Mental Health Crisis and Intervention–Vicki Kennedy, Common Ground Development Specialist and Volunteer Crisis Counselor
The Zoom link for the event will be available at wayne-edu.zoom.us/j/98811369766?pwd=VnA1OVBFY0hyeUFxdFFJMUlvUlFrUT09 Meeting ID: 988 1136 9766, Passcode: 481271.
For more information, call 248-871-2500.