Farmington SAFE hosts forum on COVID, mental health

A May 26 virtual forum hosted by Farmington SAFE (Suicide Awareness For Everyone) will focus on COVID, Mental Health and the Community.

Open 7-8:30 p.m., the Community Conversation will provide information, insights, and resources on how the COVID-19 pandemic affects our community. Local experts will briefly cover these key topics:

Public Safety–Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King and Farmington Public Safety Director Ted Warthman

COVID, Health Care and Mental Health–Kimberly Guesman, Chief Nursing Officer, Beaumont Farmington Hills

Adult Mental Health and COVID–Fran Brown, President and CEO, Michigan School of Psychology

Youth Mental Health and COVID–Anne Campbell, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, and School Psychologist Farmington Public Schools

COVID and Mental Health Crisis and Intervention–Vicki Kennedy, Common Ground Development Specialist and Volunteer Crisis Counselor

The Zoom link for the event will be available at wayne-edu.zoom.us/j/98811369766?pwd=VnA1OVBFY0hyeUFxdFFJMUlvUlFrUT09 Meeting ID: 988 1136 9766, Passcode: 481271.

For more information, call 248-871-2500.