Farmington Rotary hosts West Bloomfield superintendent

The Farmington Rotary Club will on July 23 host West Bloomfield School District Supt. Dr. Gerald Hill, who will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting school districts, students, parents, and staff.

The 8 a.m. meeting will be held via the Zoom videoconferencing platform and is open to the public.

Last week, the district released details of its “Return to Learn” program, with K-8 students going back to school in a “blended model”, with two groups alternating days in buildings and one day set aside for deep cleaning. West Bloomfield High School students will remain in a remote learning program while the region is in Phase 4 of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.

If conditions improve to Phase 5 levels, all students will return to traditional learning, and in the event Michigan reverts to Phases 1-3, the district will implement remote learning for all grade levels.