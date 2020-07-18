Farmington Rotary hosts West Bloomfield superintendent

Farmington
Dr. Gerald Hill
The Farmington Rotary Club will on July 23 host West Bloomfield School District Supt. Dr. Gerald Hill, who will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting school districts, students, parents, and staff.

The 8 a.m. meeting will be held via the Zoom videoconferencing platform and is open to the public.

Last week, the district released details of its “Return to Learn” program, with K-8 students going back to school in a “blended model”, with two groups alternating days in buildings and one day set aside for deep cleaning. West Bloomfield High School students will remain in a remote learning program while the region is in Phase 4 of the Michigan Safe Start Plan.

If conditions improve to Phase 5 levels, all students will return to traditional learning, and in the event Michigan reverts to Phases 1-3, the district will implement remote learning for all grade levels.

For information about how to join the Zoom meeting, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/1402.