Farmington Rotary hosts ‘virtual’ wine tasting

Certified American Wine Expert Peter J. Longiotti will share his expertise during the Farmington Rotary Club’s Virtual Wine Tasting fundraiser, held at 8 p.m. on September 24 on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

Proceeds from the event will fund the club’s charitable activities, which include supporting local and international programs for youth, veterans, and the eradication of polio worldwide.

Retired after 41 years in the automotive industry, Longiotti has since pursued a second career in wine. He has worked with Michigan by the Bottle Tasting Rooms and Blue Skies Brewery, and completed training as an American Wine Expert™ and Cicerone® Certified Beer Server

A limited number of tickets, which include bottles of three premium Michigan wines and a donation to Rotary, are available at $100 each. The current plan is to include a 2019 Pinot Grigio, a 2017 Pinot Noir and a 2019 Cabernet Franc Rose, all delivered to your home along with a pack of five Rotary Logo PPE masks, in support of the Rotary6380 PPE Mask Initiative.

On the night of the event, participants at each Tasting House will join a Zoom meeting at 8 p.m. In addition to Longiotti’s presentation, comments and conversation are anticipated.

To purchase tickets, for more information and a list of food pairings suggested for each bottle of wine, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/1402/SitePage/virtual-wine-tasting.

You may also contact Phil Abraham, pabraham@farmingtonrotaryclub.org or 248-396-0113, to learn more.