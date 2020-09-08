Farmington Rotary hosts Thistle Rose director

Rachael Lindsay Rose, artistic director for the Thistle Rose Academy, will speak during the September 10 Farmington Rotary Club meeting, held on the Zoom videoconferencing platform.

A performing artist, Rose will talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the performing arts, how artists are reinventing themselves to continue making art and connecting with their audiences and communities.

Due to the pandemic, Farmington Rotary Club is meeting via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more about the club at portal.clubrunner.ca/1402.

Join the Zoom meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4891998514? pwd= ZmFFRWxpbkFhQ2wrekhBOTBhenVxdz 09. Meeting ID: 489 199 8514, Passcode: fruin.