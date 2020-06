Farmington Rotary will host Rotarian John Nani, a polio survivor, who will talk about the commonalities between the polio epidemic and today’s COVID-19 crisis.

The Zoom meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11. To join the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/4891998514?pwd=ZmFFRWxpbkFhQ2wrekhBOTBhenVxdz09. The Meeting ID is 489 199 8514, and the password is fruin.

To learn more about Rotary or the meeting, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/1402.