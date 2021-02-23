Farmington Rotary hosts COVID-19 update with county doc

Oakland County Health Division Medical Director Dr. Russell Faust will provide a COVID-19 update during Farmington Rotary’s February 25 virtual meeting.

Faust spoke with the club last summer; you can watch the recording here:

During Thursday’s 8 a.m. meeting, Faust will discuss current case counts, demographics, and preventive measures. He will also answer questions, which can be sent in advance to pabraham@farmingtonrotaryclub.org.

Join the Zoom meeting, which is open to the public, here: https://zoom.us/j/4891998514?pwd=ZmFFRWxpbkFhQ2wrekhBOTBhenVxdz09. Meeting ID: 489 199 8514, passcode: fruin