A section of Farmington Road north of 11 Mile will close November 17 to repair damage on the east side between Quaker Valley Road and Biddestone Lane.

The work will continue for 7-10 days. Work beyond that time will not require road closure.

Emergency vehicles will still have access to the road. Motorists should make plans to use alternate routes.

For more information, call 248-871-2560.

Reported by Farmington Voice