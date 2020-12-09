Farmington residents: Go Griswold for Goodfellows

The Farmington Beautification Committee is looking for Farmington residents and business owners who hang lights like Clark Griswold in “Christmas Vacation”.

Through its Go Griswold for Goodfellows event, the committee will donate $1 for every home and $3 for every business to the Farmington Area Goodfellows. The nonprofit works every holiday season to ensure no child or senior goes without a Christmas.

Registration is open through December 20. Submit your address here: t.ly/0oFS and view the map here: t.ly/317a.