Farmington resident appointed to national advisory board

Long-time Farmington resident Miriam Kmetzo, Executive Vice President of Welding Technology Corp in Farmington Hills, has been named to the National Institute of Standards and Technology Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NIST MEP) Advisory Board.

The national board is legislatively mandated under the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA).

NIST MEP is a public-private partnership with centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico dedicated to serving small and medium-sized manufacturers. Last year, MEP Centers interacted with 27,574 manufacturers, translating to $13 billion in new and retained sales, $2.7 billion in cost savings, $4.9 billion in new client investments, and the creation and retention of more than 105,748 jobs.

Kmetzo, a member of the Farmington Planning Commission, will join a team of about 15 manufacturing professionals chosen to advise the National Manufacturing Extension Partnership. The NIST MEP Advisory Board is expected to help identify proactive actions that will enable small manufacturers to address and implement future changes in technology and the business environment.