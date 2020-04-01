Farmington Republican Club scholarship deadline is April 13

While the Farmington Area Republican Club has cancelled an April 28 awards presentation, the club will still award $2,000 in scholarships through an annual essay contest.

The contest is open to any graduating high school senior who lives in Farmington or Farmington Hills, with awards given to 1st ($1,000), 2nd ($500), and 3rd ($500) place winners. Entries are due April 13.

The application form, which details eligibility criteria, essay topic and guidelines, and submission information, can be downloaded at farmingtongop.com.

For more information, write to farmingtonarearepublicans@gmail.com.