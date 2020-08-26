FPS teacher on leave after social media allegations

A Farmington Public Schools secondary teacher is on paid administrative leave after a flurry of social media posts that accused him of inappropriate conduct with female students while he taught in another school district.

A Wednesday statement from Farmington Public Schools indicated the district became aware of the social media posts on August 21:

“The posts were promptly referred to our Human Resources Department who immediately initiated an internal review. While these social media allegations were not made by our FPS students, the District has initiated an internal investigation to thoroughly review the allegations to ensure the safety and security of our students, which remains our top priority… The District has also referred this matter to appropriate agencies, including law enforcement.”

Also, the district is “working to assure the teacher’s classrooms will be covered to ensure a smooth start to the school year.”

Multiple accusations

According to public social media posts, a change.org petition urging the district to fire the teacher was closed by the organizer, who said there was no proof of the allegations. However, multiple accusers have shared their stories on Facebook and Twitter.

Former Clarenceville School District students have said the teacher showed them special attention, communicated with them via text and private social media messages, made inappropriate comments, and touched them inappropriately. At least two women have accused the teacher of sexually assaulting them.

Former students have said some teachers and officials in their district knew about the behavior but did not address it.

Clarenceville School District, which serves a portion of Farmington Hills, released a statement on August 21 acknowledging the social media posts:

“The district wants to make clear that it followed its established policies, worked with the appropriate authorities, and sought to respond both compassionately and in a fashion that reflected due process for everyone concerned when the concerns were originally raised and fully investigated.”

While not releasing specific information, Clarenceville officials also encouraged students, past or present, to contact law enforcement or the district to share their concerns.

Because no charges have been filed, Farmington Voice will not name the teacher, and we do not name victims of sexual abuse.