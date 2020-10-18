Farmington Public Schools earn high rankings in diversity, college prep in Niche.com report

Farmington Public Schools earned an “A” ranking in diversity and college prep and an “A-” overall in the most recent rankings by Niche.com’s 2021 Best Schools.

The district ranked 62nd overall of 555 districts in Michigan, and 19th among 98 Metro Detroit school districts. The district was ranked 11th in Oakland County’s overall ranking for districts; Novi Community School District ranked 1st.

Grades in various areas included:

Academics: A-

Teachers: B+

Clubs & Activities: B

Administration: B+

Food: C+

Diversity: A

College Prep: A

Health & Safety: B+

Sports: A-

Resources: C+

Niche.com uses data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data and reviews by students, parents and residents in compiling the rankings.

Among private schools, Mercy High School ranked second best of four all-girls high schools in Michigan and seventh of 118 private high schools for best college prep. Mercy earned an A+ grade in academics, college prep and sports.

The top-ranked public school in the Detroit area is International Academy; the top-ranked private school is Cranbrook Academy.

The U.S., Michigan and Detroit area rankings are all available at Niche.com.