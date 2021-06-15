Farmington Public Safety seeks comments for accreditation

A team of assessors from the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) plans to visit the Farmington Public Safety Department on June 16 for a two-day on-site assessment.

According to Public Safety Director Ted Warthman, the assessors will examine all aspects of the Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services.

“They will verify that the Farmington Public Safety Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards. This is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” he said.

As part of this on-site assessment, employees and members of the public may provide comments to the assessment team. They may do so by telephone or email. The public may call 248-915-0046 on June 17, 9-11 a.m. Telephone comments are limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the Commission’s standards.

To offer a written comment, write to the Accreditation Program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org or write the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

The Farmington Public Safety Department must comply with 105 standards in order to achieve accredited status.

“Accreditation results in greater accountability within the agency, reduced risk and liability exposure, stronger defense against civil lawsuits, increased community advocacy, and more confidence in the agency’s ability to operate efficiently and respond to community needs,” Warthman said.

Review a copy of the standards at farmgov.com/City-Services/PublicSafety/MLEAC-Assessment/MLEAC-Standards_3-3.aspx or at the Public Safety front desk, 23600 Liberty St.

The Accreditation Program Manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) is Ret. Chief Neal Rossow.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” he said. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period. The agency must submit annual reports attesting to their continued compliance with those standards. The Farmington Public Safety Department received accreditation in 2018.