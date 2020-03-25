Farmington Public Safety offers online crime reporting

Farmington Public Safety has implemented a new online reporting system for a limited list of crimes.
The action was taken in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “shelter in place” order, officials said in a social media post. These incidents can be reported at apps.clemis.org/OCPRS/?AGENCY_CD=FC:
- Barking or nuisance dog
- Damaged property or vandalism
- Car/animal crash
- Harassing phone calls with no known suspects
- Larceny/Theft with no known suspects
- Accidental/non-intentional property damage
- Private property traffic crashes involving a parked unattended vehicle
- Threats
- Suspicious situations
- Identity theft with no known suspects
- Lost property
- Blight
- Child custody violations
The department will continue to take in-person reports from those who don’t have internet access or with other reports. Public Safety is located inside Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street. The building is closed to the public, with buzzer access. The department is staffed 24/7.
“We encourage residents to call us to your home where we can take your information outside of your residence and still achieve social distancing.”