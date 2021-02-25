Farmington Public Safety investigates Zap Zone shooting report

Farmington Public Safety is investigating the report of a shooting at Zap Zone, an indoor amusement center at Grand River and Mooney Street.

Officers who arrived at around 8:20 p.m. found no victims and no evidence that anyone had been hit by gunfire. According to a Nixle.com alert, the incident stemmed from “an altercation between two groups inside the business”.

Four people drove away, heading east in a dark colored, full-size pickup. If you have information, call Farmington Public Safety, 248-474-4700.

To sign up for Nixle alerts, visit nixle.com or text your ZIP code to 888777.