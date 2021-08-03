Farmington Public Safety earns second accreditation

The Farmington Public Safety Department received Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police (MACP) re-accreditation after a June 28 commission hearing.

Commission members also recognized community initiatives like the Blue Card program, which helps residents fix potential opportunities for crime and other hazards, and the Apartment Watch program, improving interactions and visibility within apartment complexes.

The department first earned accreditation in 2018, after a two-year process. The MACP requires re-accreditation every three years.

“I am tremendously proud of our entire organization for their work to become re-accredited. It really is a team effort,” Public Safety Director Ted Warthman said in a press release. “We are committed to the accreditation process for the next three years and beyond because it makes us a better organization and helps us meet or exceed the expectations of the Farmington community.”