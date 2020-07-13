Farmington Planning Commission to review new Samurai plan

Farmington Planning Commissioners will on Monday take a look at revised plans for the former Samurai Hibachi & Sushi on Grand River.

Officials in October 2018 approved owner Xie Zheng LLC’s plan for a sushi restaurant, Japanese steakhouse, and 15 apartments in two, four-story buildings just east of Grove Street. Project delays centered around parking and the removal of a historic barn and a home on property adjacent to the existing two-story building.

The company in 2018 opened the sushi restaurant, which later closed for remodeling and rebranding. The Krazy Krab celebrated its grand opening on March 8; about two weeks later, Michigan’s COVID-19 “stay-at-home” order went into effect.

Revised plans for the property show only an addition with outdoor seating on the west side of The Krazy Krab, along with a concrete sidewalk that leads to parking in the rear of the building.

The public can view and participate in the 7 p.m. meeting via the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Learn more at farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Planning-Meeting-July-13,-202.aspx

The meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.