Farmington Planning Commission holds first electronic meeting

The Farmington Planning Commission will hold its first electronic meeting on May 11, to consider a restaurant’s application for outdoor seating.

The 7 p.m. agenda includes review of a proposal from Vindu Indian Cuisine Bar & Banquet, 37085 Grand River. Opened last spring in the Freedom Plaza, the restaurant plans outdoor seating on the north and west sides of the building, enclosed with a three-foot high aluminum fence.

The meeting will use the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Information about how to view and participate in the meeting is posted at farmgov.com/Latest-News/Notice-of-Electronic-Meeting-May-11,-2020.aspx

The agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx