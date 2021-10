The Farmington/Farmington Hills Breakfast Optimist Club will honor area veterans during a special breakfast held at the Groves-Walker American Legion Post in Farmington on Wednesday, November 10.

Veterans who’d like to attend the 7:30 a.m. event should contact Roxanne Fitzpatrick, rfitz@kw.com or 248-470-3584 by November 6.

Reported by Farmington Voice