Farmington officials talk tech, park restrooms Monday

Farmington city council members will talk about Shiawassee and Drake Park restroom improvements and new information technology equipment during two Monday meetings.

At a 6 p.m. study session, officials will discuss those issues and interview two applicants for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA) board. At 7 p.m., they’ll hear from the new Miss Oakland County Melissa Beyrand, crowned Saturday, consider awarding bids for restroom improvements, and take action on several public works projects.

Council members meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street.

Agendas and supporting materials for both meetings are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Watch live-streamed meetings at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.