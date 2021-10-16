Farmington officials move closer to new streetscape

Farmington city and Downtown Development Authority officials will on Monday consider moving the Farmington Road streetscape another step closer to reality.
Council and board members meet at 6 p.m. to discuss a temporary easement and permanent sewer easement agreement with Affinity RE, owners of the CVS property. A $60,467 payment would cover the value of the property, moving the CVS sign to the south driveway, and other related costs.
The agreement would also require the city to drop a lawsuit filed to acquire the easement.
The city council’s 7 p.m., regular meeting includes passing a resolution that commits the city to maintaining the Farmington Road streetscape.
Also on the agenda:
- a public hearing on the Principal Shopping District Special Assessment Renewal
- payments for several public works projects
- the purchase of new Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), with support from an Assistance to Firefighters Grant
View the full agendas and supporting materials at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx. Minutes and video are also posted there after the meeting.
Officials meet at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St. To watch the live broadcast, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.