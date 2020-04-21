Farmington, North rank among top 100 Michigan schools

North Farmington High School (NFHS) and Farmington High School (FHS) both ranked among Michigan’s top 100 in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best High Schools list.

NFHS ranked 70th and FHS ranked 82nd in the state, based on 2017-2018 data.

The Best High Schools rankings are generated in conjunction with RTI International, a global research firm. U.S. News & World Report collects all data from official third-party sources, including Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) data. Other information comes from individual states and the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data.

To learn more about Farmington Public Schools rankings, visit https://bit.ly/3bDTGbj.